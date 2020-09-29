Live Updates*** Debate Night: Donald Trump Vs. ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in the first presidential debate on Tuesday evening at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate.

All times Eastern.

—

9:47 PM: Trump claims the Obama-Biden administration just had to “turn on the lights” to get jobs and says they had the slowest recovery since the 1920s. Trump says half of the companies will leave if Biden raises taxes and “you will have a depression the likes of which you have never seen.” Wallace mentioned that Obama-Biden created more jobs than Trump-Pence.

Trump says Obama-Biden destroyed manufacturing. Biden says he brought back the auto industry and Trump “blew it.” Trump says many foreign companies under his administration came to Ohio, Michigan.

“China ate your lunch, Joe,” Trump says. He says Biden’s son took out millions from China and asks what did Biden’s son do to deserve millions from the wife of the mayor of Moscow. Biden claims “totally discredited.”

Biden claims his “son did nothing wrong at Burisma” and claims Trump’s position has been discredited. Trump keeps hammering Biden on Hunter’s shady dealings and won’t let him off the ropes.

Biden says we could talk about Trump’s families ethics all night. He says this is not about his family or Trump’s family… it’s about your family.

9:42 PM: Wallace asks Trump about his taxes. Trump claims he is under-leveraged and Biden asks Trump to show us his taxes. Wallace says he is going to ask him a specific question about how much he paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017. Trump claims he paid “millions of dollars.” Trump says before he came to Washington, he was a private developer and didn’t want to pay taxes he didn’t need to pay. Trump says some of the tax credits he used were given to him by the Obama administration.

Biden says the tax code that allowed Trump to pay less taxes than a school teacher is because of the “Trump tax code” that Biden wants to eliminate. Trump asks why didn’t he do it over the last 25 years. Biden says because he wasn’t president screwing things up and is the worst president America has ever had.

Trump says he has done more in four years than Biden has in 47, including fixing the broken military Biden gave him.

9:39 PM: Trump says the shutdowns are like being in prison and says Biden will “destroy the country” with the shutdowns. Biden says millionaires and billionaires have done well during the Coronavirus crisis have done well. He asks how well people in places like Scranton are doing. He mentions Trump has only paid $750 in taxes and says Trump will be the first person to leave office having created fewer jobs than when he came to office.

Biden says the people who have lost their jobs are those who have been on the front lines risking their lives. “You can’t fix the economy until you fix the COVID crisis,” Biden says. Biden says schools aren’t open because it costs a lot of money to open them safely. He says they have done nothing to help schools and small businesses.

Trump says he should be able to respond to Biden’s criticisms. He says people want their schools opened up and says New York is like a ghost town. Biden says people want to be “safe.” Trump now talks about bringing back Big Ten football. He says the people of Ohio are very proud of him.

9:36 PM: Wallace says Trump is holding rallies outside. Trump says Biden is holding smaller rallies because nobody shows up and Wallace chuckles. Trump says he is holding large outdoor rallies because people want to hear what he says and says he has had “no problem whatsoever” with the “tremendous crowds” at the “hangar rallies.” Trump says Joe does the “circles and has three people some place.”

Biden mocks Trump for telling a reporter to stay away from him and put on a mask… “He’s not worried about you,” Biden says. “He’s been totally irresponsible,” Biden adds of “fool” Trump on the way he has handled the Coronavirus.

Trump says Biden would have the same outdoor rallies if people would show up but nobody cares about Biden’s rallies.

9:35 PM: Trump says Biden wants to shut down the country and says Democrats in swing states want to shut down their states until November for political reasons.

Trump mocks Biden for wearing big masks and Biden says “masks make a big difference” and 100,000 lives could be saved if we wore masks and social distanced until January.

Trump says he is ok with masks and he is “not fighting masks.”

9:30 PM: Trump tells Biden never to use the word “smart” with him, saying Biden graduated nearly last in his class and didn’t even go to Delaware State.

9:27 PM: Wallace tells Trump that it will be summer before a vaccine would be generally available. Wallace says the head of his Operation Warp Speed has said the same thing. Trump says it is a “very political thing” because “people like this” (Biden) want to make it political. Trump claims the companies can “go faster by a lot.” Trump says the “left” and says he doesn’t know what he can call Biden, strangely framing Biden as moderate/centrist.

9:25 PM: Biden says he doesn’t Trump on the vaccine while Trump keeps saying more people would have died had Biden been in charge.

9:21 PM: Next round is on Coronavirus. Wallace asks Biden why voters should trust him more than Trump. Biden says “good luck” after Wallace gives him two minutes “uninterrupted.” Biden says when Trump was presented with the numbers he says “it is what it is.”

“It is what it is because you are who you are,” Biden says, saying Trump has no plan and knew back in February how serious Coronavirus was.

Biden accused Trump of panicking during the Coronavirus crisis.

Biden tells Trump get out of his bunker/sand trap and unite Democrats and Republicans.

Trump says if Biden had his way, the country would have been “wide open.” Trump says he “closed it” while Biden called him “xenophobic.” Trump says we are weeks away from a vaccine and Biden would have made ventilators.

Trump says he hasn’t done a good job on press because of the “fake news.” He says Biden could have never done the job Trump did because it is not in his blood. Trump says Biden was a “disaster” on Swine Flu.

9:20 PM: Wallace, already losing control of the debate, says the topic was about the Supreme Court. Wallace asks Biden about packing the court and the filibuster. Biden says the American people should speak and let their senators know about how strongly they feel. Biden says he is not going to answer the question before Trump keeps talking about radical left.

“Will you shut up man?” Biden says. “This is so un-presidential.”

As Pres. Trump repeatedly interrupts Joe Biden, Biden says, "Will you shut up, man?" "That was really a productive segment, wasn't it?" Biden says sarcastically. "Keep yappin', man." https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/XvNahLC1Rm — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

9:19 PM: Biden says Trump has no plan on health care and just sends out “wishful thinking.” Biden says Trump “doesn’t know what he is talking about” and, like with everything, he “doesn’t have a plan.”

9:17 PM: Biden says he’s not here to call out Trump’s lies because everything he says is a lie. Trump keeps talking about Bernie Sanders’ “manifesto” and says he just “lost the left.” Biden wonders if anyone has any idea what “this clown” Trump is doing/saying.

9:13 PM: Trump is pressed on not having a plan to replace Obamacare. Trump claims getting rid of the “individual mandate,” the “worst part of Obamacare,” is his plan. Wallace says he is the moderator of the debate and would like to ask his question. Trump says it seems like he is debating Wallace after Wallace asks what Trump’s healthcare plan is.

Trump talks about drug prices coming down. Trump talks about “insulin” that was “destroying families” and he is “getting it for so cheap” that “it is like water.”

9:10 PM: Trump claims there are not 100 million with pre-existing conditions. Trump accuses Biden of “going socialist.” Biden talks about expanding Obamacare and not wiping anyone off of their private insurance plans.

“My party is me,” Biden says after Trump says the left-wing radicals are “dominating” him.

Biden talks about the 200,000 people who have died under Trump’s watch. Biden wonders what will happen to the people who survived COVID if the Supreme Court strikes down Obamacare.

Biden says Trump is also opposed to Roe v. Wade, and “that is on the ballot as well.” Trump asks why that is on the ballot. “There’s nothing happening there,” Biden says. Biden, exasperated, says, “Donald…”

NEW: President Trump spars with debate moderator Chris Wallace when questioned over lack of health care plan "First of all, I guess I'm debating you, not him, but that's okay, I'm not surprised…" https://t.co/LzsYeJnakX pic.twitter.com/HuCTaSH7wL — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 30, 2020

9:08 PM: Biden says the American people have a right to have a say and that occurs with the Senate and presidential elections. Biden says we should wait to see what the outcome of the election is. Biden says what’s at stake is the Affordable Care Act. He says Trump ran on that, governed on that, and is in the Supreme Court trying to get rid of it. Biden says it will strip insurance away from 20 million people. Biden says Barrett seems like “a very fine person” but she has written that the Affordable Care Act is “not constitutional.”

Biden says women’s rights will be at stake and 100 million people with pre-existing conditions won’t have health care and “insurance companies are going to love this.”

USTV Pool

9:07 PM: First question to Trump is about the Supreme Court.

Trump says he won the election and elections have consequences. He says “we have a phenomenal nominee” who is “respected by all” and “good in every way.” He claims some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people. Trump says he also has “a lot of time after the election.”

Biden is seen coughing.

Trump says Democrats wouldn’t even think about not doing it if they were in power. Trump says they had Merrick Garland but they didn’t win the election so “they were stopped.”

9:06 PM: Trump and Biden get on the stage, but they don’t shake hands due to COVID-19 restrictions. Biden asks Trump: “How are you, man?”

9:05 PM: Chris Wallace welcomes the audience to the debate. He says there will be roughly six 15-minute segments. He says he picked all of the questions and none of the questions have been shared with the commission or the two candidates. No cheering or boos allowed, says Wallace.

Families are in the audience.

An observation from inside the debate hall: Everyone in Biden’s side of the hall is wearing a mask. More than half on Trump’s side, including his four children, are not wearing masks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a requirement that all guests wear masks. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020

8:45 PM: Hillary’s thoughts on tonight’s debate:

.@HillaryClinton doing some pre-debate spin on @maddow: "[Trump's] big advantage of being a so-called reality TV star…has run its course. I think his series is about to be canceled." — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 30, 2020

8:35 PM:

Trump motorcade leaves Cleveland hotel for the debate. pic.twitter.com/ApoO4cMb6I — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 30, 2020

8:30 PM: Trump will get the first question at the top of the hour after winning the coin toss.

The youngest person on stage tonight will be Chris Wallace.

He's 72. — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) September 29, 2020

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Just arrived in the Great State of Ohio. Real Polls have us leading by even more than 2016. With Biden being against Fracking (Energy & Jobs) & your Second Amendment, we should be in very good shape! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2020

—

CBS NEWS BATTLEGROUND TRACKER The First Debate: Voters who plan to watch are tuning in to root for their candidate to see how they do. CBS News surveyed a representative group of likely voters who say they plan to watch tonight. https://t.co/2x88rgrtYw pic.twitter.com/MGDDXh8MwX — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) September 29, 2020

Other doctors are joining in with Dr. Stephens to protest. They are chanting phrases like “Trump Lied, People Died.” Cleveland Police confiscated the megaphone as it is a prohibited item in this area outside the debate stage. @SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/cniEHqTiHv — Micaela Marshall (@MMarshallTV) September 29, 2020

About 200 chanting, sign-wielding demonstrators against President Donald Trump gathered at the Wade Oval late Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University. https://t.co/6vHuC6e5Fl — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 29, 2020

As Trump arrives in #Cleveland for #Debates2020, he'll be trolled by massive billboards from artists like @OBEYGIANT and others: https://t.co/To2MMXcKP5 — Kayla Epstein ὏ (@KaylaEpstein) September 29, 2020

An area of Pennsylvania that is solid red, overall Pennsylvnaia is very much a purple state, blue to the east and west, red in the central. Much of the blue areas though voted for Trump in 2016. https://t.co/rym01OWgnW — Robert Lang WBAL (@Reporterroblang) September 29, 2020