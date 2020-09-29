Donald Trump and Joe Biden Trade Insults About Intelligence, Golf

President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden’s intelligence during the first presidential debate on Tuesday at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, after the former vice president said, “a lot of people died, and a lot more are going to die unless [Trump] gets a lot smarter.”

“Did you use the word ‘smart’?” asked Trump. “So you said you went to Delaware State, but you forgot the name of your college. You didn’t go to Delaware State. You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me. Don’t ever use that word. Because you know what? There’s nothing smart about you, Joe.”

During a political event in October 2019, Biden said he “got started” out of Delaware State University, a historically black college. The university subsequently denied that Biden had ever attended.

Trump remarked, “Forty-seven years, you’ve done nothing.”

Biden said, “Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, they have a plan [for COVID-19]. He won’t even meet with them. The Republicans won’t meet with them in the Senate, but he sits in his golf course, I mean literally, think about it.” Throughout the debate, the made several comments about Trump playing golf as the expense of his presidential duties.

Trump replied, “You probably play more than I do, Joe.”