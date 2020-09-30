Kyle Rittenhouse Attorney Threatens to Sue Joe Biden for False ‘White Supremacist’ Accusation

Lin Wood, an attorney for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, threatened to sue former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday on behalf of his client for defamation after Biden tweeted a video that identified Rittenhouse as a white supremacist.

There is no evidence that Rittenhouse is a white supremacist. He currently faces murder charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for shooting three rioters last month, two of whom died. Rittenhouse has argued, citing video, that he acted in self-defense.

Biden’s video played audio from Tuesday night’s first presidential debate — in which, ironically, President Donald Trump said that he would denounce white supremacists — and claimed in the accompanying text that Trump had refused to do so.

At one point, the video showed a photo of Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin armed with an AR-15 during ongoing riots. Other images in the video included white supremacists marching in a torchlight procession in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Wood, who also represented teenager Nick Sandmann in lawsuits against CNN and the Washington Post for falsely portraying him as a white supremacist in a viral video in 2019, tweeted on Wednesday morning:

In addition to suing Facebook for being falsely accused of being mass murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse has defamation claim against Joe Biden for falsely accusing him of being white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. Candidate Biden = Defendant Biden. https://t.co/rTvA0UU6uN — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Biden video identifies Kyle Rittenhouse as Wallace condemns white supremacists & militia members for adding to violence in Kenosha. Biden has forgotten @N1ckSandmann & his lawsuits against CNN & WaPo. I am going to remind him.@realDonaldTrump is not Biden’s biggest problem. https://t.co/xnJ3o63yyF — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse. I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/GrZyE8nI7Z — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Biden/Harris Campaign & @JoeBiden only needed to spend 11 minutes to know their accusations against Kyle Rittenhouse were blatantly false PRIOR to publication of video falsely accusing Kyle. See you in court, Joe. That is a promise. I keep my promises. https://t.co/ZWmr0Bvdoa — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

John Pierce, who is also representing Rittenhouse, told Breitbart News Sunday: “Kyle is not a racist or a white supremacist. He is a brave, patriotic, compassionate law-abiding American who loves his country and his community.”

