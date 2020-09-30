Live Updates*** Trump Holds Minnesota Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Wednesday evening campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota, a day after debating former Vice President Joe Biden.

10:02 PM: Trump concludes another rally before hitting the road for more rallies on Friday (Florida) and Saturday (Wisconsin).

9:57 PM: Loud cheers when Trump talks about “patriotic education” in the schools and teaching children to always respect the flag and honor the great country.

Trump says if he doesn’t win he will not call Minnesota “great” again.

9:55 PM: Trump says Biden wants to give free health care to illegal immigrants and Trump says they will flood into the country before saying you’d be surprised how smart they are. He talks about banning “deadly sanctuary cities” and making America the manufacturing capital of the world to end its dependence on foreign countries.

President @realDonaldTrump: Joe Biden would give free government health care to all illegal aliens, bankrupting Medicare pic.twitter.com/GzvlliwUvN — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 1, 2020

Trump promises no more “ridiculous endless wars” in countries people have never heard of. Trump says “we are in places nobody has ever heard of before.”

9:49 PM: Trump says we are finally rebuilding our nation after years of building other nations. Trump talks about his 2017 “buy American, hire American” executive order he accuses Biden of “copying.”

9:47 PM: Trump now introducing some in Minnesota’s Republican Congressional delegation and a few GOP candidates. Trump also introduces a 96-year WWII veteran.

9:46 PM: Loud cheers for Trump’s pro-American 1776 Commission to combat the left’s “toxic propaganda” that seeks to “indoctrinate children” with “anti-American lies.”

9:45 PM: Trump talks about a lot of death, depression and drugs and “horrendous family fights” that occur during shutdowns. He says Biden wants to shut the country down and “kill the recovery.”

9:42 PM: Trump talks about fixing the border and trade deals in the last four years. He says America had the best year it ever had before the plague came in from China last year. He says China let this happen after the ink wasn’t even dry on the trade deal.

Trump wonders how do you figure Biden, “just another politician” who “hasn’t done a damn thing” in 47 years, calling him “xenophobic” for the China ban.

9:41 PM: Trump wonders why people think he is not doing well in the suburbs. He says: “Are you people crazy?”

9:37 PM: Trump warns Biden will flood the state with refugees. He says they have pledged a 700 percent increase.

“Congratulations Minnesota,” Trump says.

Trump talks about Ilhan Omar’s ballot harvesting before asking: “What the hell is going on with Omar?”

Crowd chants “lock her up.” Trump wonders “how the hell did Minnesota elect her. What the hell is wrong with you people.”

Trump rips Omar for being “crooked for a long time” and “this is the least of it.”

Trump says Biden will turn Minnesota into a “refugee camp.” He warns refugees will flood in from dangerous countries such as Yemen and Somalia.

9:35 PM: Trump talks up the Line 3 pipeline and says that’s why the Democrats, including nine mayors, Iron Range are supporting him.

Trump says Minnesota has been good to him and he will “always protect the state of Minnesota.”

Trump says he was one speech away from winning Minnesota in 2016. He says he should have spoke in Michigan and Minnesota on Election Eve.

9:35 PM: Trump accuses his opponents of going for a “coup” and he says “it’s about time something happens” because “we’ve got plenty of information on these crooks.”

9:33 PM: Trump says the Iron Range came roaring back after he put tariffs on foreign steel and “knocked out” Obama’s executive order.

9:30 PM: Trump says he’s in Minnesota because of the Iron Range. He calls this his “Iron Range get together.”

Trump mocks Biden’s “34 people” for being “too close together” today at one of his campaign stops.

Trump thanks his thousands of supporters for showing up and says Obama “closed the Iron Range” before he opened it.

Trump says Biden will institute the ban within minutes so they better vote for him. Crowd chants “four more years.”

9:28 PM: Trump says if Biden wins, the far-left will appoint radical justices who will get rid of the Second Amendment.

Trump now continuing to hammer Biden for Hunter’s shady dealings, asking how he got millions from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow. Trump asks the crowd if they would take a energy six-figure job without knowing anything about the energy industry.

“The Bidens got rich while American workers got robbed,” Trump says.

9:27 PM: Trump talks up the Supreme Court and asks: “How good is Amy?”

Trump mentions that one of her former professors said that Amy Coney Barrett was the “finest student he has ever had.”

9:26 PM: Trump says Biden owns the socialism in his party before saying “it’s not his party.” Trump says you have “crazy Bernie” and AOC plus three. Trump now hammers Biden for disavowing the Green New Deal last night.

9:23 PM: Trump says his opponents want to “erase” the country’s core values while he wants to preserve them.

Trump continuing to hammer “Sleepy Joe” for not saying “law enforcement.”

Trump says Chris Wallace protected Biden when Trump asked him to name one law enforcement group that has supported the former vice president. Trump lists all of his endorsements from coast to coast.

Trump says Biden thinks Antifa is an idea. He says ideas don’t assault cops and burn down buildings. Trump says Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization.

9:22 PM: Trump says his opponents want to “erase borders” and he will “defend borders.” Trump wonders why the media are not talking about the wall anymore after he got financing.

9:21 PM: Trump says he is running not just against Joe Biden but also agains the far-left socialist media and the communists in the Democratic Party. Trump makes these remarks after saying how disappointed he is in Fox News.

9:20 PM: Trump says the networks won’t let Biden cancel the debates because of the ratings. Trump wonders what the television networks are going to do when he’s not around…

Trump says Biden has to deal with the toughest people in the world if he gets elected and the liberal media are upset that he “took the fight” to Biden and “exposed” his “dangerous agenda.”

Rally briefly interrupted by a protester. Trump tells the protesters to “go home to mommy.”

Trump says the media think rioting is okay and people can “do whatever you want.”

9:18 PM: Trump says, in the history of cable television, he got the highest ratings and second in the history of all of television. Trump said he held Biden accountable for 47 years of lies and betrayal and did the job the fake news media have not done. Trump says “the whole nation saw the truth.” Trump says he asked Sleepy Joe to name one law enforcement organization that has endorsed him before Chris Wallace jumped in… Trump says he was debating two people last night.

President @realDonaldTrump: Last night, I held Joe Biden accountable for his 47 years of lies, failures, and betrayals of the American People#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/OFbDtyqS7s — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 1, 2020

9:17 PM: Trump says he is going to win Minnesota 34 days from now and win “four more beautiful years in the White House” and done more than anyone has ever done. Trump says he “really enjoyed” last night’s debate with “Sleepy Joe.”

9:15 PM: Trump gets out of the Air Force One, and the rally is about to begin.

WATCH: "Macho Man" by the Village People plays as Air Force One rolls up to President Trump's rally in Duluth, MN pic.twitter.com/MQmHlgvm89 — The Hill (@thehill) October 1, 2020

9:01 PM: Air Force One has landed.

8:55 PM: Energetic crowd waiting for Trump:

HUNDREDS are still filing into the hanger up here in Duluth, Minnesota 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/xlyl9YUwcb — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) October 1, 2020

8:35 PM: Trump expected to arrive and take the stage at the top of the hour. He’ll probably have plenty of new material after last night’s debate.

I’ve talked to several Trump supporters today who are former Democrats, including Nancy McReady from Ely who sports a “Recovering Democrat” button on her MAGA hat. Several people said the party moved too far to the left for them. pic.twitter.com/68dvfNpVvD — Dan Kraker (@dan_kraker) October 1, 2020

Leaving Minneapolis for a quick stop in Duluth to celebrate the opening of the Obama CLOSED Iron Range. My great honor!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

Opening Prayer given by Anne Neu for Duluth Trump Rally. pic.twitter.com/nkyyfsRDS4 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) September 30, 2020

The Pledge of Allegiance given by Donna Bergstrom, who if elected this November in Duluth would be the first Native American woman elected to the Minnesota State Senate. pic.twitter.com/EcH9TictsU — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) September 30, 2020

Just landed in Minnesota. Hasn’t been won by a Republican since 1972, and we saved Minneapolis. Also opened the massive and beautiful Iron Range, which Obama and Sleepy Joe closed. Thousands of jobs started back. They will close again. How can we lose? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020

President Trump is scheduled to arrive at MSP less than an hour from now. His motorcade will take him to a fundraiser at a private home along the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Then he will come back to MSP and fly to Duluth for a public rally scheduled for 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/uPFYnTz4MF — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) September 30, 2020

A long line of people braving rain and a cold wind to see President Trump in #Duluth tonight. pic.twitter.com/PBXvEuk0KP — Dan Kraker (@dan_kraker) September 30, 2020