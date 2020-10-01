Nassau County: Hundreds Received Wrong Absentee Ballot Envelopes

Hundreds of ballots were mailed to Nassau County voters with the wrong oath envelope in what is being blamed on a “printing error” by a vendor.
News 12 Long Island reports:
Voters in Nassau County are being asked to double check their absentee ballots after the error was discovered, where 781 ballots were mailed to voters with the incorrect oath envelope inside. […] Nassau elections officials say they are reaching out to voters that have been sent the wrong oath envelope.
President Donald Trump, who frequently warns about the possibility of voter fraud connected to voting by mail, took to social media this week to highlight the Big Apple’s ballot issue.
“Wow! 100,000 Mail In Ballots in New York City a total MESS,” the president tweeted. “Mayor and Governor have no idea what to do. Big Fraud, Unfixable! Cancel Ballots and go out and VOTE, just like in past decades, when there were no problems!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2020
