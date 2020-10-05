President Donald Trump is a “true uniter” compared to former President Barack Obama, a Trump supporter outside Walter Reed Military Medical Center said on Sunday.

“All this stuff about him being racist, it’s a load of crap, you know? I’m a minority myself, and I’ve seen the stuff he’s done for minorities, and there’s not a racist bone in his body. The guy’s like a great president. He’s like the best president we’ve ever had,” Huy Lý told Breitbart News.

He joined other Americans at a prayer rally over the weekend outside the hospital where the president was staying after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lý said the president was for all Americans “unlike Joe Biden, who’s a sellout for China and you know, 47 years of doing jack crap,” adding that he hopes President Trump wins a second term so he can continue to “clean up the swamp.”

The coronavirus is not going to stop Trump from doing his job, Lý continued:

He’s going to do his thing, you know. He’s … in my book, the greatest president in my lifetime. I’ve seen Bush; he’s a sellout. Obama, let’s not even talk about Obama here. He’s like the worst president ever. They talk about Trump being divisive? I don’t think so. Obama is the biggest divisive president-in-chief we’ve ever had. Trump is actually the true uniter. He talks about like, jobs, bringing us together and stuff. And all you hear from Obama is nothing but race. Like, race-baiting and he’s ginning up like divisiveness in the country. Trump is the exact opposite.

The president left Walter Reed and returned to the White House on Monday after battling the coronavirus over the weekend, according to Breitbart News.

“After landing at the White House, the president walked up the stairs, took off his mask, stood, and saluted as Marine One lifted off from the South Lawn,” the report said.

In a tweet before his departure, the president wrote, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Americans gathered outside Walter Reed again Monday afternoon to watch the president leave for the White House, according to Breitbart News.

At the rally Sunday night, Lý, who is Vietnamese, said his community loves President Trump.

“Among the Asian American community, I believe the Vietnamese community is very high on Trump versus the other communities. So, Trump is definitely number one,” he explained, adding that he is trying to get the Vietnamese community to vote.

However, Lý said it is difficult because the mainstream media is “manipulative” and it is hard to change people’s minds.

“But it’s getting around, I think, with like Breitbart and like a bunch of new alternative sites on the internet. That’s like changed the whole ball game as to how things are, you know,” Lý explained.

“The word is getting out for sure, and I think a lot of people, like even minorities, they see it. They’re supporting our president here, who’s for everybody,” he concluded.