Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, a Restoration PAC/Trafalgar Group survey released over the weekend revealed.

The survey asked 1,084 likely general election voters, “If the election for President were held today, how would you vote?”

The former vice president holds a 2.9 percent advantage in the Badger State, with 47.2 percent choosing Biden and 44.3 percent going for the president. However, the survey’s margin of error is +/- 2.89 percent:

“Wisconsin is one of the most important states in the 2016 election and it remains so in 2020,” Restoration PAC founder and President Doug Truax said in a statement. “We believe President Trump has the strongest closing message down the stretch this time as well.”

The results remain relatively unchanged from the survey taken earlier in September, which showed Biden leading 47.7 percent to Trump’s 44.9.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is soon expected to “clarify” a ruling following U.S. District Judge William Conley ruling that absentee ballots can be counted six days after the election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. However, the ruling also allows absentee ballots lacking a “definitive” postmark to be counted as well, as Breitbart News detailed.

Conley wrote:

Given the political deadlock among WEC Commissioners and the apparent lack of state law guidance on this subject — as well as the fact that this postmark requirement is federally mandated and the apparent importance of equal treatment of ballots after Bush v. Gore, 531 U.S. 98 (2000) — it is this court’s view that local election officials should generally err toward counting otherwise legitimate absentee ballots lacking a definitive postmark if received by mail after election day but no later than November 9, 2020, as long as the ballot is signed and witnessed on or before November 3, 2020, unless there is some reason to believe that the ballot was actually placed in the mail after election day.

Trump took the Badger State in 2016 by less than a percentage point.