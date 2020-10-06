Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are statistically tied in Arizona, a HighGround survey released Tuesday revealed.

The survey showed the former vice president edging out Trump 45.8 percent to the president’s 44.8 percent. Slightly less than seven percent did not choose either candidate or refused to answer. Biden’s lead is well within the survey’s +/- 4.9 percent margin of error:

Partisan advantage set to +3 GOP. Difference comes down to region w/ 59.5% of vote to Maricopa, 17.6% to Pima and 22.9% to Rural. Numbers are Biden/Trump Maricopa: 47.6/42.8

Pima: 58/33.3

Rural: 29.6/60.5 — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) October 6, 2020

The survey follows a New York Times-Siena College poll released Monday, showing Biden holding an eight percent advantage over the president, 49 percent to Trump’s 41 percent, in Arizona:

While Trump secured the state by 3.5 percent in 2016, Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden up by 3.4 percent.

The HighGround survey, taken Sept 28 to Oct 5, 2020, among 400 likely voters, found a plurality, 43.3 percent, agreed that the state is “heading in the right direction,” compared to 38 percent who said it is heading in the “wrong” direction and 18.7 percent who said they did not know or refused to answer.

When asked to name top issues other than the Chinese coronavirus, voters chose education (32 percent), followed by jobs and the economy (26 percent), immigration and border issues (18.8 percent), and healthcare (13.5 percent).