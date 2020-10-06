Donald Trump ‘Looking Forward’ to Second Debate with Joe Biden Despite COVID-19

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was looking forward to the next debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, despite contracting the coronavirus.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will be great!”

The president tested positive for the virus on Thursday night and was transferred to Walter Reed Medical hospital for treatment on Friday. He returned to the White House on Monday evening.

Trump also wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that he was “feeling great” despite fighting the virus.

Biden confirmed he would attend the second debate with Trump in-person if the scientists said it was safe.

“Listen to the science, if the scientists say that it’s safe and the distances are safe, then I think that’s fine,” Biden told reporters during a trip to Florida. “I’ll do whatever experts say is the appropriate thing to do.”