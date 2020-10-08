The campaign for President Donald Trump proposed postponing the second presidential debate, rather than hosting it virtually.

“We agree that this should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29,” the Trump campaign wrote in a statement to reporters. The debate was originally scheduled for October 15.

Trump refused to participate in the second debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday morning that it would be virtual.

“As President Trump said, a virtual debate is a non-starter and would clearly be a gift to Biden because he would be relying on his teleprompter from his basement bunker,” the Trump campaign wrote.

The campaign for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden believes that the remaining presidential debate on October 22 should be held in a town-hall style, the original plan for the second debate.

The Trump campaign said they were open to two more debates, while the Biden campaign only wants one more debate.

“Trump’s erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar and pick new dates of his choosing,” Deputy Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. “We look forward to participating in the final debate, scheduled for October 22, which already is tied for the latest debate date in 40 years.”

The Trump campaign argued that the debate commission was trying to “hide” Joe Biden from the people.

“The CPD and the media cannot hide Joe Biden forever,” the Trump campaign wrote. “Americans deserve to hear directly from both presidential candidates on these dates, October 22 and 29.”