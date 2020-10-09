Commission on Presidential Debates Cancels Oct. 15 Debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the October 15th debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The development comes hours after the commission alleged that a hacker was behind debate moderator and longtime C-SPAN journalist Steve Scully’s tweet asking fired White House aide and outspoken Biden supporter Anthony Scaramucci, “Should I respond to Trump?”

In a statement, C-SPAN said the commission would launch an investigation the tweet that has since been deleted.

“Commission on Presidential Debates has stated publicly that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself and is investigating with the help of authorities,” the statement reads. “When additional information is available, we will release it.”

On Thursday, President Donald Trump pulled out of the debate after the commission unilaterally switched next week’s in-person debate to a virtual debate, citing health concerns stemming from the president’s coronavirus diagnosis. However, White House physician Dr. Conley has said that he anticipates President Trump can return to public engagements Saturday.

“I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” the president told Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria. “That is not what debating is all about. You sit behind a are computer and do a debate. That’s ridiculous. And then they cut you off when every they want.

Later Thursday, President Donald Trump’s re-election proposed postponing the second presidential debate instead of holding a virtual event.

“We agree that this should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29,” the Trump campaign told reporters.

The proposal was later denied by the commission.

The final debate is scheduled to take place on October 22nd.