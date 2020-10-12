***Live Updates*** Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings

The Senate Judiciary Committee will kick off judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings on Monday.

All times Eastern.

10:17 AM: Whitehouse says Barrett’s confirmation will be a “judicial torpedo” aimed at Obamacare. He rips Trump’s ineptitude on the Coronavirus, saying the hearing is a microcosm of his ineptitude He says Trump can’t even keep the White House safe and rips the “slapdash” hearing that he claims is ironically being held only because Republicans want to get rid of protections for pre-existing conditions.

10:05 AM: Sen. Lee (R-UT) says most Supreme Court decisions are decided by 9-0, 8-1, or 7-2 votes. He says the 5-4 configuration is relatively rare. He says there are some decisions that are “politically charged” and Americans worry about more than others (like waste disposal in the context of the dormant commerce clause). But he says even in those circumstances, it doesn’t mean that is the “end of the policy road there.” He says there is nearly always another way around a particular policy concern, whether we are talking about health care of individual liberty. He says Barrett is a judge and not a policy maker and will object to anyone ascribing policy positions to Barrett.

Sen. Lee ripped for not wearing a mask:

Sen. Lee says he was cleared by his doctor to go back to the Senate:

9:58 PM: Durbin says Republicans want to confirm Barrett because they doubt Trump will get re-elected and want judges to support issues that Americans are against. He ripped Republicans for being “venal” and hypocrites for obediently and shamelessly following McConnell on election-year confirmation hearings. He is now quoting Trump, who tweeted he wanted to see Obamacare terminated in the Supreme Court. He says we know what Trump thinks because he tweets what he thinks. Durbin says “this is his litmus test.” He says Republicans don’t have the votes to eliminate Obamacare and “now they have to rely on the court to do their work.”

9:47 AM: Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) talks up Barrett’s “collegiality” and says she disagrees without “rancor” or “personal malice” and we could use a lot more of that. He says the political climate is a lot different and what Democrats did to Kavanaugh was an “absolute disgrace.” He says he hopes Democrats resist the temptation to repeat that during these hearings and says he is concerned about the left’s previous attacks on her faith.

9:36 AM: Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT), making his remarks virtually, says that no confirmation hearing he has participated in has ever looked like this. He says there should not have been a nomination ceremony while the nation was mourning Ginsburg’s passing. He says we shouldn’t be holding a hearing three weeks before an election.

He says half of the Senate had to break their word on election-year vacancies to hold these hearings. He jabs Graham for refusing to be tested for the Coronavirus. Leahy says senators know in their hearts this confirmation hearing is wrong and then talks extensively about how Republicans want to nominate Barrett so Obamacare can be overturned. Leahy, like Feinstein, highlights an American who he says would lose insurance coverage because of pre-existing conditions of Barrett gets on the Supreme Court.  He says they are scared that Barrett’s confirmation will “rip away” their healthcare coverage.

9:35 AM:

9:25 AM: Grassley says we are fortunate that Barrett’s record reflects that she believes judges are not policymakers after quoting Scalia on the the importance of the separation of powers. Grassley says Barrett is also known as “generous mentor” and her “humility” and “graciousness” while talking up her ability to “build consensus.” He says Barrett’s record and character are “impeccable” before saying he expects Democrats to make unsubstantiated attacks about Barrett. Grassley also rips the left for wanting to pack the court. Regarding Obamacare, Grassley says Democrats should not claim to know how a justice will vote on the court, citing past criticisms on the left of justices like Anthony Kennedy and David Souter.  Grassley also rips Democrats for attacking Barrett’s religion and says Article I prohibits religious test for serving. Grassley says Barrett should offer no forecasts about how she will vote when asked.

9:25 AM: Feinstein says the Senate should not be moving forward with this nomination until the next president is elected, saying Republicans should listen to what McConnell said about Merrick Garland after Scalia’s death.

9:15 AM: Feinstein says she wants this to be a “very good hearing” after tweeting that she plans to do everything to stop the process. In her opening remarks, Feinstein says Ginsburg was a “standard bearer for justice” and says Ginsburg’s confirmation hearing was her first as senator. She says the “stakes are extraordinarily” high and immediately says that healthcare coverage is at stake for millions of Americans.

She says Democrats will talk about the consequences if Republicans rush through Barrett’s nomination. Feinstein says Trump wants justices who overturn Obamacare and Barrett has been critical of Chief Justice Roberts’ decision to uphold Obamacare.

She says those with pre-existing conditions like COVID-19 could be denied coverage if Barrett becomes a Supreme Court justice.

(Feinstein also not wearing a mask during her opening remarks.)

9:12 AM: Graham says this is “probably not about persuading each other” and adds that all Republicans will vote “yes” and all Democrats” on the committee will vote “no.”

9:10 AM: Graham says this is an election year and says Democrats will say “this has never been done.” Graham says Ginsburg said a president serves four years and not three and there is nothing unconstitutional about this process and the Senate is doing its duty.

9:05 AM: In his opening remarks, Graham says the late Justice Ginsburg was confirmed 96-3 even though she was known as an “icon” in progressive circles. He mentions that the late Justice Scalia got 97 votes. Graham says he doesn’t know what happened between then and now but there was a time when someone like Ginsburg was seen by almost everyone as qualified for the Supreme Court.

Graham says Barrett is in a “category of excellence” and something the country should be proud of.

9:02 AM: Graham gavels in the hearing, and he says he doubts there is any room in the country that has been given more attention to be CDC compliant. Graham says the Senate has to do everything to “mitigate” the COVID problem.

8:50 AM: Barrett arrives for hearings:

8:45 AM: Feinstein vowing to do everything she can to “delay or stop this process.”

 

 

 

 

 

