Live Updates*** Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings Continue

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings continue on Tuesday. Senators will have two days of questioning.

All times Eastern.

9:32 AM: After asking Barrett to introduce her family, Feinstein starts her questioning about abortion. She talks about seeing people go to Mexico in college to have abortions in the 1950s when abortion was illegal.

9:15 AM: On abortion, Graham, in a tough re-election campaign, talks about his fetal heartbeat bill and seems just as concerned about his reelection than questioning Barrett. Graham allowing Barrett to describe how various cases would eventually end up in the Supreme Court. Barrett says it’s not just a vote and the judicial process is different.

Judge Barrett is using no notes. pic.twitter.com/zqZ6QGckOq — Trish Turner (@caphilltrish) October 13, 2020

Barrett says she owns a gun when asked. She says she can fairly decide a case even though she owns a gun.

Barrett says she can set aside her Catholic beliefs to fairly decide cases when asked by Graham.

Graham now asks the same process question about Citizens United and Obergefell (same-sex marriage) like he did with Heller.

Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC cracks a joke about money in politics while asking about the precedent set by Citizens United. His Democratic opponent in SC raised $57 million in the last fundraising quarter — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 13, 2020

Graham now asks Barrett about substantive due process. She explains that there are some rights not expressed in the Constitution that people possess that states can’t take away without really good reasons. She mentions birth control and abortion and says there is a debate about how to define these rights and how far they should go.

Barrett now explaining stare decisis and precedent and reliance interests.

Graham asks Barrett about recusal regarding Obamacare and asks her if there is precedent on the issue. Barrett says there is not an issue of precedent in the case coming up before the Court because it is about severability.

Barrett says she has tried to be on a “media blackout” for the sake of her mental health but that is impossible and she is aware of a lot of caricatures that are going around about her faith and multi-racial family.

9:02 AM: Graham says he will try to demonstrate the difference between politics and judging when it comes to Obamacare. He says Obamacare has been a “disaster” for South Carolina. He says he wants “South Carolina Care” in his state. Graham says to Democrats Obamacare is a “placeholder for single-payer health care.” He has spent the the first five minutes of his allotted time railing against Obamacare.

Barrett explains that she is an originalist and when asked if she is a “female Scalia,” Barrett says he was a mentor and his philosophy is hers. She says she is is an originalist and also a textualist when it comes to statutes.

She says if she is confirmed, though, you would be getting Justice Barrett and not Justice Scalia. She says originalist and textualists sometimes disagree, citing the times Justices Thomas and Scalia have disagreed.

Graham says Barrett is one of the greatest picks Trump has made. Questioning now turns to Brown vs. Board of Education and super-precedents.

She says there would need to be segregation again for Brown to be overturned. Barrett says she does not see that happening any time soon.

Barrett says judges have to wait for cases and controversies and can’t walk in like a queen and be for gun control or against abortion.

9:01 AM: Graham gavels in the second day of hearings. He hopes to get through the first round of 30-minutes of questioning today.

8:50 AM: Expect Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats to stay on message for the next two days and make it all about health care:

This is your Tuesday morning reminder that a vote for Judge Barrett is a vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. pic.twitter.com/FVQB5jwQAd — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) October 13, 2020

HAPPENING SOON: As this flawed Supreme Court nomination process continues, Democrats will question Judge Barrett and explain why her nomination is a direct threat to health care and other fundamental rights. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. EST. https://t.co/JGk6neUl6o — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) October 13, 2020

That's what happens when you’ve told everybody loudly you’re going to use this appointment to take away ACA health care, and then you do — in the middle of an ongoing pandemic that’s given millions of American survivors a new pre-existing condition. https://t.co/YMNqUnMc9A — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) October 13, 2020

8:45 AM: A long day of questioning ahead.