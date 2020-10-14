Furious Leftists Demand NBC Boycott for Hosting Town Hall with Donald Trump

Furious leftists on Wednesday began pushing for a boycott of NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC after NBC News announced a town hall on Thursday with President Donald Trump.

NBC News announced Wednesday morning that they would host the town hall with Trump on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST — the same time that former Vice President Joe Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News.

Both candidates were initially scheduled to debate each other on Thursday night, but Trump pulled out after the debate commission unilaterally decided that the debate would be virtual after the president contracted the coronavirus.

Trump has tested negative for the virus on consecutive days and has already returned to the campaign trail.

NBC verified that President Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus and said that the event would be held outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in Florida. NBC selected TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie as the moderator.

Verified “blue checkmark” leftists on Twitter began attacking top NBC and MSNBC talent and demanding their followers boycott the company.

The hashtag #BoycottNBC and #BoycottMSNBC quickly became trending topics on Twitter.

Here we are, a nation already more divided than ever… and @NBCNews is airing Trump's town hall AT THE SAME TIME as Biden's? It doesn't serve anyone if voters don't have the opportunity to see candidates. #BoycottNBC #BoycottMSNBC — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 14, 2020

Welp, now I won't only switch off @MSNBC when Chuck Todd is on. Rewarding a petulant president who wouldn't play by the debate rules? What the hell are you thinking, NBC? #BoycottNBC #BoycottMSNBC — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 14, 2020

Rachel? Speak up. Your network is making a GRAVE mistake REWARDING Trump for canceling on the debate. With timing the Trump event against Biden time slot, your network REWARDS breaking with debate tradition. You need to speak up Rachel. Say something#BoycottNBC #BoycottMSNBC — Tomi T Ahonen Boycott NBC (@tomiahonen) October 14, 2020

BREAKING: Twitter explodes with #BoycottNBC, #BoycottMSNBC and #BoycottTrumpTownHall hashtags after the network announces a town hall event with Trump, in response to him backing out of the debate. — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) October 14, 2020

#BoycottSavannahGuthrie Get this trending. Make it hurt. She thinks harming democracy with the Trump town hall held simultaneously as Biden will help her career. Let her know – she does this, it's wrecked. — Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 14, 2020

Yes, we’re going to boycott NBC News for rewarding Donald Trump with this illegitimate town hall. We’re going after NBC’s advertisers. We’re going to get Savannah Guthrie fired. This is scorched earth war. The stakes are too important for it not to be. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 14, 2020

Rachel? Speak up. Your network is making a GRAVE mistake REWARDING Trump for canceling on the debate. With timing the Trump event against Biden time slot, your network REWARDS breaking with debate tradition. You need to speak up Rachel. Say something#BoycottNBC #BoycottMSNBC — Tomi T Ahonen Boycott NBC (@tomiahonen) October 14, 2020

Kasie, speak up. Your network is making a GRAVE mistake rewarding Trump for canceling on the debate. You cannot schedule AGAINST Biden time slot. That is wrong and you know it, and we know you know it, Kasie Say something#BoycottNBC #BoycottMSNBC — Tomi T Ahonen Boycott NBC (@tomiahonen) October 14, 2020

This is exactly how Trump won the election, media outlets hungry for audience happily giving a white supremacist a platform despite the impact on society. #BoycottNBC https://t.co/QGZQ5uL9hO — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 14, 2020

.@NBCUniversal established a Trump financial interest with The Apprentice.@NBCNews turned a 2016 candidate forum into 90 minutes of "what about her emails…" Now, NBC is letting Trump run a simulcast with @SavannahGuthrie to limit viewership for Biden forum.#BoycottNBC — Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 14, 2020

Don’t just #BoycottNBC but #PirateNBC. If they are going to give that white supremacist airtime to spew hate, steal their content. https://t.co/RYvugkiqCY — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) October 14, 2020

This is disgusting. They are gonna let this contagion get up there and lie the whole the time with no fact checkers and no mask on…for money. #boycottnbc https://t.co/DmWVGLwHTB — Kellee Nicole Terrell (@kelleent) October 14, 2020