Furious Leftists Demand NBC Boycott for Hosting Town Hall with Donald Trump

Shaun Heasley/Getty Images
Shaun Heasley/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Furious leftists on Wednesday began pushing for a boycott of NBC, MSNBC, and CNBC after NBC News announced a town hall on Thursday with President Donald Trump.

NBC News announced Wednesday morning that they would host the town hall with Trump on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST — the same time that former Vice President Joe Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News.

Both candidates were initially scheduled to debate each other on Thursday night, but Trump pulled out after the debate commission unilaterally decided that the debate would be virtual after the president contracted the coronavirus.

Trump has tested negative for the virus on consecutive days and has already returned to the campaign trail.

NBC verified that President Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus and said that the event would be held outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in Florida. NBC selected TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie as the moderator.

Verified “blue checkmark” leftists on Twitter began attacking top NBC and MSNBC talent and demanding their followers boycott the company.

The hashtag #BoycottNBC and #BoycottMSNBC quickly became trending topics on Twitter.



