Reports: Joe Biden Calling up Barack Obama to Campaign in Final Weeks Before the Election

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 21: (AFP OUT) President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden greet the delegation from the U.S. Conference of Mayors in the East Room on January 21, 2010 in Washington, DC. The President and Vice President spoke on building up the economy and producing more jobs in …
Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign will call up former President Barack Obama to take on President Donald Trump in the final weeks before the election, according to reports.

CNN cited “Democratic officials” who say Obama will focus on early voting states such as Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin.

ABC News cited an aide to Obama confirming Obama would hit the trail “soon.”

“President Obama plans to hit the trail soon, in addition to all the other activities he’s undertaken all year in support of electing VP Biden,” the aide said. “As he’s said, we all have to do everything we can to win on November 3.

Biden told reporters on Tuesday he felt Obama was doing enough for his campaign.

“He’s doing enough for our campaign. He’ll be out on the trail and he’s doing well,” he said.

The Biden campaign believes Obama can help boost turnout among black men, Latinos, and young voters, according to CNN.

Obama has repeatedly used his social media platform in 2020 to urge his followers to vote and make a plan to vote in the November election.

Obama emerged from retirement in 2018 to campaign for select Democrats, including Democrat candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams who lost to Republican candidate Brian Kemp.

The former president also campaigned for Florida Democrat candidate for governor Andrew Gillum who lost to Ron DeSantis.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.