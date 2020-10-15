A crew member on former Vice President Joe Biden’s chartered campaign airplane has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

JUST IN: A crew member on @JoeBiden’s campaign plane has also tested positive for #COVID19. But they’ve determined the crew member “was over 50 feet from VP Biden at all times,” they’ve determined “there is no need for the Vice President to quarantine.” Stmt from @jomalleydillon: pic.twitter.com/yXRRAtHI8g — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) October 15, 2020

