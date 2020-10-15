Live Updates*** Joe Biden Faces Voters in PA Town Hall

Former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in ABC’s town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday evening.

All times Eastern.

—

8:15 PM: Biden now asked about tax cuts and not raising taxes for people making less than $400,000.

8:09 PM: Questioner asks Biden about Harris’s remarks about not wanting to take a vaccine that Trump approves. She asks if Biden would take a vaccine if one were approved before the end of the year and whether he would mandate every American take one if he wins the election.

Biden says Trump talks about things that are not accurate. He says if scientists say the vaccine has gone through the three phases, he would take it. Biden says Trump says crazy stuff like “inject bleach in your arm” and “Regeneron is the answer that will cure everything.”

Biden rips Trump for not wearing a mask and making fun of him for wearing a mask. He says people think it’s not important because of Trump’s terrible example. He says the words and actions of a president matter.

Biden, after saying he would mandate masks, now says you can’t but adds that responsible leaders can encourage mask use. He also says there will be legal questions about a potential national vaccine mandate.

8:01 PM: Moderator George Stephanopoulos kicks off the the town hall. First question is about the Coronavirus. He asks what would following the science have meant for policy and what would his administration do.

Biden says Trump was informed about how dangerous the virus was and Biden blames Trump for not keeping scientists in China. Biden says Trump panicked when he thought Americans would panic in his interview with Woodward because he thought bad news would be bad for the stock market. Biden says Trump thinks the stock market is the barometer of success. He admits that he did not call for social distancing in January because he says the science was not clear about the virus. He says it was clear in March and Trump was still misleading Americans. Biden claims there were plans to send PPE to schools and claims schools could have opened if the stimulus bill that was passed had passed.

7:55 PM: Biden set to start answering questions at the top of the hour.

The stage is set inside the National Constitution Center for the @JoeBiden town hall. About two dozen voters from across Pennsylvania will get a chance to speak directly to the democratic nominee about issues happening in their communities. It kicks off at 8 on @6abc pic.twitter.com/sqNeTIMeqR — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 15, 2020