America comes first and it will never be a socialist country, a black Trump supporter told an anti-Trump activist outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

“Are you a white nationalist? I’m a black nationalist because I love this country,” he told the man holding a “Trump/Pence Out Now!” sign.

“This country comes first. America first. See, that’s the problem. We’re not gonna be a socialist country,” he added.

When the activist said humanity, not America, should come first, the Trump supporter told him, “We have to unite this country first and then we can help others.”

He then urged the activist to “wake up to what’s happening here, they want us to be divided,” adding that President Trump was not a racist.

During a virtual radio rally with talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh on Friday, the president said of the left, “When we are beating them they have nothing else to fall back on but the word racist.”

“It means that when you’re winning and you’re just knocking the hell out of them, they have nothing else to say, they call you a racist and this has been going on for decades,” Trump explained.

On Twitter Wednesday, rapper Ice Cube said Democrats told him they would address his Contract with Black America (CWBA) after the election, while the Trump campaign “made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA,” according to Breitbart News.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020