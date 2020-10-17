President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a campaign rally in the state.

“Now you got to get your governor to open up your state okay? Trump said, as the crowd gathered in Muskegon, MI, cheered wildly.

“And get your schools open, get your schools open, the schools have to be open, right?” he asked, as the crowd began cheering “lock her up.”

“Lock them all up,” Trump replied.

The president warned his supporters that Biden would level more public lockdowns in an attempt to control the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Democrats would terminate our recovery with a draconian, unscientific lockdown like your governor is doing for everybody except for her husband,” Trump said, referring to the story of Whitmer’s husband requesting to get his boat on the water for Memorial Day weekend, despite the lockdowns.

“A guy like Biden and the Democrats want to keep Michigan locked up, locked down, and closed for business,” Trump continued.

The president also referred to the disrupted plot by radicals to kidnap the Michigan governor and start a civil war.

“Then I guess they say she was threatened, and she blamed me!” Trump said. “And our people are the ones that worked with her people.”