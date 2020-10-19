Live Updates*** Trump Holds Arizona Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday.

All times Eastern.

7:18 PM: Trump says Biden’s lockdown will crush America and his plan will crush the virus and bring back the American dream. Trump now introducing Arizona’s various elected Republicans. Trump urges voters to vote for Martha McSally to “save your Second Amendment.” Trump says she’s a great fighter pilot. At a previous rally, McSally told voters a fighter pilot is better than an astronaut.

7:16 PM: Trump again says Biden is not on top of his mental game, saying “you can’t let this happen to this country.” Trump now talking about the best doctors only a president can have and about his recovery.

7:12 PM: Trump talking about the “big spike” in Europe and says “we’re rounding the turn” with the big vaccine. Trump says people are “pandemic’d out.” He claims he is now immune and could jump into the audience.

It’s the line that never ends!!! All these folks are walking to the @realDonaldTrump rally! pic.twitter.com/zu7T1qdUVr — Allie Potter (@alliepottertv) October 19, 2020

7:06 PM: Trump says he’s running against the left-wing media, the Big Tech giants and the Washington swamp. He says he’s running so the forgotten American is never forgotten again.

7:03 PM: Trump says voters in 2016 elected an outsider who is finally putting America first. He says Biden has always been a “corrupt politician” and “now you have the laptop. It’s over. It’s over.”

Trump again says as far as he is concerned the Biden family is a “criminal enterprise.”

Trump says the media and Big Tech are trying to hide the scandal. He says he’s “their corrupt” and so perfect for them. He says the media knows publicizing these revelations would be the end for Biden.

7:00 PM: Trump says Biden’s war on cops is endangering police officers and vows to always support law enforcement. Trump says the thing that will bring us back together is success.

6:56 PM: Trump says Biden has made a corrupt bargain with the marxists and the communists and the socialists to get the nomination.

Trump now rips Harris for sponsoring the Green New Deal and warns she wants to take private health care away from millions of Americans.

6:53 PM: Trump says Biden wants to “dismantle your police departments” and “dissolve your borders” and “confiscate your guns” and “ban American energy” and “terminate religious liberty.”

Trump says they also want to “destroy your suburbs.”

6:51 PM: Trump says the election is between a Trump super recovery and a Biden depression. He praises Arizona for being open compared to places like Michigan. He warns Biden will massively raise taxes and put in more burdensome regulations.

6:48 PM: Trump says he’s thrilled to be in Arizona and predicts he’ll win Arizona in 15 days and four more years in the White House. Trump says nobody has ever done what his administration has accomplished in the first three and a half years.

6:45 PM: Trump gets on stage in Tucson, a place the late great Lute Olson put on the map.

6:30 PM: Air Force One about to land, so the rally will start shortly.

During the trip aboard a Marine Osprey from Prescott AZ to Phoenix. Marine One carrying the president as seen from our flight. pic.twitter.com/PbfdrOXlcS — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 19, 2020

6:10 PM: Five rallies a day down the stretch?

Pres slams media for not covering the size and the enthusiasm of the crowds he’s drawing at his rallies, but says he’s very happy with the support he’s getting. Says he plans on doing 2 or 3 rallies a day, but on the last 2 or 3 days of the campaign, he might “go to 5” a day. pic.twitter.com/Fpfy6z8Jzs — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 19, 2020

6:00 PM: Marine One expected to land shortly.

Marine 1 & 2 leave Prescott en route to Tucson for 2nd #TrumpInAz rally. pic.twitter.com/hFpVPqge5b — David Wallace (@DavidWallce) October 19, 2020

Heading for Tucson. See you in a little while. Winning Arizona! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

Trump, who often distances himself from problems or losses, says he doesn't personally know what McSally's polling numbers are right now. (They're not great.) pic.twitter.com/8wWgb8saxe — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) October 19, 2020

And here is your typical reporter tweet showing the line (roughly 100 people) in line for the president’s rally. It is scheduled to start about 3pm (so more than 6 hours from now). #12news pic.twitter.com/VgDcecf53D — Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) October 19, 2020