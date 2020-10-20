WATCH: Pro-Trump Caravan Stretches for Miles Along Freeway in Arizona

Americans gathered for a parade along Interstate 17 in Arizona on Saturday to show support for President Donald Trump.

“Some attendees told FOX 10 the caravan stretched for more than 30 miles near Peoria with thousands of cars bearing Make America Great Again flags and Trump signs,” the outlet said.

The event was also dubbed a Back the Blue rally to show support for police officers.

Arizona Congresswoman Debbie Lesko tweeted video footage of the parade, writing, “Arizona loves Trump and we’re ready to reelect him in November! #FOURMOREYEARS”:

Today, I was driving on I-17 in Phoenix and I came across an AWESOME caravan parade for President @realdonaldtrump! Arizona loves Trump and we're ready to reelect him in November! #FOURMOREYEARS pic.twitter.com/XM3KMEJlyT — Debbie Lesko (@DebbieLesko) October 17, 2020

More video footage showed cars, trucks, and motorcycles decked out in American flags, Trump 2020 flags, and Thin Blue Line flags.

“It’s overwhelming and profound to see the support and the compassion and love for this president,” organizer Theresa Montoya told azfamily.com.

Montoya said supporters came from all over the Valley to participate and everyone ended the parade at a barbecue restaurant in Wittmann.

“This has taken a life of its own. We have a common goal and that’s to get the president elected for four more years,” she continued.