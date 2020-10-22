CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) said President Trump has “no clear plan” when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic during the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

VERDICT: FALSE. Whether critics agree with the president’s actions or not, there is no denying that Trump does at least have a strategy for mitigating the outbreak.

In September, Trump said that at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine would be ready near the end of this year, according to Breitbart News.

“Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April,” the president said during a press conference at the White House.

President Trump also unveiled “Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, a three-phased approach based on the advice of public health experts,” to help state and local officials reopen their economies safely, according to the White House website.

In contrast to Democrats, Trump “preserved American freedom” during the pandemic, Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak said on Sunday:

He did not create a new government department. He did not take power away from the states. He did not overstep his constitutional authority. He defended religious liberty. He defended the right to assemble peacefully — peaceful protests — and a Democratic administration, as we’ve seen from the states, would have trampled those freedoms.

When asked Thursday how he would lead the country in the next stage of the coronavirus pandemic, Biden said he would urge Americans to wear a mask at all times:

We’re in a circumstance where the president, thus far, and still has no plan, no comprehensive plan. What I would do is make sure we have everyone encouraged to wear a mask all the time. I would make sure we move in the direction of rapid testing, investing in rapid testing. I would make sure that we set up national standards as to how to open up schools and open up businesses so they can be safe. And give them the wherewithal, the financial resources, to be able to do that.

Moments later, the former vice president again claimed President Trump had “no clear plan” when it came to the coronavirus.

“We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he has no clear plan and there’s no prospect that there’s gonna be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year,” he said.