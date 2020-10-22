CLAIM: Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden said during the last debate Thursday night that President Donald Trump has done nothing to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They passed a package called PPP,” Biden said. “They need the help. These guys will not help them. They will not give them any of the money.”

VERDICT: FALSE. The “centerpiece” of Trump’s coronavirus relief effort was the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provided forgivable loans to millions of small businesses across the United States.

The PPP program has provided small businesses with over $511 billion of loans, with an average loan size of $110,00.

Biden made this same false claim in the first debate. Breitbart’s Susan Berry reported: