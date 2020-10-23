Trump Critics Reveal Ignorance on Immigration Issues After President Remarks on Coyote Human Traffickers

Penny Starr

Immigration was a surprise topic at Thursday’s presidential debate, and reaction to President Donald Trump’s remarks about the criminals who traffic in humans – sometimes referred to as coyotes – drew crazy reactions on social media.

“Children are brought here by coyotes and lots of bad people, cartels, and they’re brought here. And it’s easy to use them to get into our country,” Trump said.

“We now have a stronger border as we’ve ever had. We’re over 400 miles of brand new wall, you see the numbers, and we let people in, but they have to come in legally,” he added.

Social media lit up with silly posts about Trump claiming animals are bringing children into the United States illegally, including David Hogg, the young man from Parkland, Florida, who gained celebrity after the school shooting in that city that led him to become a gun control activist.

“Imagine calling the immigrant parents that bring their children to the United States for a better life ‘Coyotes,’” Hogg tweeted. “The level of xenophobia is sickening.”

Dar’shun Kendrick is an attorney and member of the Georgia House of Representatives.

“Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through “cartels and coyotes”?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?!  Lord—–stop talking,” Kendrick tweeted. #FinalDebate

Kellie Wellz was a 2012 Olympic Bronze Medalist who claims she’s never heard the term.

And some on social media pointed out the ignorance on parade.

