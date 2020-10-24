Live Updates*** Trump Holds Wisconsin Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Saturday evening rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
All times Eastern.
—
8:30 PM: Trump has landed in Milwaukee and is on his way to Waukesha. Thousands of supporters waiting in the cold.
7:59 PM: Trump is a machine with these rallies.
Stage is set for @realDonaldTrump rally in Waukesha. pic.twitter.com/Fo10eYzXCX
— BillGlauber (@BillGlauber) October 24, 2020
Quick video of the line into the air strip. pic.twitter.com/Cj3Mo719cJ
— Ethan Duran (@duranethanj) October 24, 2020
The crowd is filling in at the President Trump rally at Waukesha County Airport. The president is scheduled to speak at 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/X7KmseHDZ8
— Waukesha Freeman (@WaukeshaFreeman) October 24, 2020
Thousands are lined up at the Waukesha County Airport for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at 7. pic.twitter.com/8XPL4pSY7Z
— Waukesha Freeman (@WaukeshaFreeman) October 24, 2020
.
