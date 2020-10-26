VIDEO: Californians Join ‘Trump Brigade Parade’ in Coachella Valley

Over 100 vehicles hit the streets to show support for President Donald Trump on Sunday afternoon in California’s Coachella Valley.

“The ‘Trump Brigade Parade’ began in Palm Springs, with vehicles flying American flags, banners supporting Trump’s re-election bid and others expressing support for law enforcement,” the Desert Sun reported.

The group departed around 12:30 p.m. and later drove east on Highway 111 to La Quinta.

“We’re in it from start to finish. We’re showing Trump has his people in the desert and spreading a message from one end to the other,” resident Frank Delano, 67, told the outlet.

Photos showed cars lining East Sunny Dunes Road with flags and some had bumper stickers that read “Women for Trump” and “Hispanics for Trump.”

Supporters of President Trump participate in a "Trump Brigade Parade" caravan through the Coachella Valley on Sunday, October 25, 2020. See more photos at https://t.co/LXIGNJCkS1 pic.twitter.com/vc300jbXFS — The Desert Sun (@MyDesert) October 26, 2020

One of the parade organizers, Julianna Balogh, told the Sun she believed Republicans will be victorious on Election Day.

“We need to show President Trump we are with him,” she added.

Thousands of Californians lined the streets of Newport Beach to welcome the president when he arrived for a fundraiser on October 18, according to Breitbart News.

“I have never seen anything like this in CA and I’ve lived here my whole life! The MAGA crowd is pretty amazing. Met some very cool people today!” wrote one Twitter user who shared video footage of the event:

We just saw @realDonaldTrump!! He was in the third presidential vehicle waving at everyone. I have never seen anything like this in CA and I’ve lived here my whole life! The MAGA crowd is pretty amazing. Met some very cool people today!#Trump2020LandslideVictory pic.twitter.com/80orZRmLO3 — Jenxer loves 🎃 (@Genxisinjail) October 18, 2020

Another massive crowd showed up on Saturday for a MAGA rally in Beverly Hills, Breitbart News reported.

One Twitter user shared footage of participants holding pro-Trump signs and waving American flags while chanting “USA! USA! USA!”:

At a rally in Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump said his political movement was stronger than ever, according to Breitbart News.

“Something is going on … you didn’t see this four years ago, because as good as four years ago was – that was incredible, the best ever, the best ever – this is much better. This is stronger,” he told the audience.