Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio got heckled while waiting in line at his polling place in Brooklyn Tuesday.

De Blasio arrived around 1:20 p.m. and waited in line like every other New Yorker outside his polling place at the Park Slope Armory to vote in the 2020 election, but he had to face his fair share of heckling, the New York Post reported.

“Get to work,” yelled one passing cyclist.

“You’re the worst mayor ever,” yelled another critic walking by.

But de Blasio, dressed in a suit and wearing a blue surgical mask, gabbed with constituents while in line and told reporters he was happy to wait to cast his vote.

“Everyone else is waiting,” said the mayor, who had been waiting for more than 40 minutes and was still in line waiting to vote at 2 p.m. “They’re doing it because they care, and they want to make their voices heard.”

The mayor showed up for early voting one day after he and Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed the city’s Board of Elections for its handling of the voting process as the weekend saw polling places swamped with lines that stretched for hours long with historically high voter turnout.

Mayoral press secretary Bill Neidhardt also tweeted Tuesday that the Board of Elections needed to get its act together during early voting and a week before Election Day.