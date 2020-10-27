A confidential internal memo obtained by Breitbart News shows Michigan GOP Senate challenger John James in a statistical tie with Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).

Via the memo, addressed to the campaign finance and steering committees:

John James continues to be in a strong position to win this race. Recent internal polling by Tarrance Group conducted Oct. 24 – 26 shows the race is still tied, James 46.2-Peters 47.5% with a margin of error of 4.1%. This race continues to tighten and Democrats continue to pour money into this race. James is on the verge of overtaking the lead and many public polls corroborate this.

“It has been months and Gary Peters cannot get over 48%,” the memo written by general consultant Stu Sandler said. “Peters is capped out and cannot win over a majority of voters.”

Other polls have found a similar result.

Ten days ago, the Trafalgar Group reported James had the support of 48 percent of likely voters, while Peters was at 46.6 percent.

Around the same time, Zia Poll surveyed “2851 likely voters and newly registered voters who have never voted in an election” and found James nearly breaking the all-important 50 percent threshold.

James led Peters 49.7 percent to 47.5 percent. Only 1.4 percent of respondents said they were undecided.

In early October, Breitbart News obtained a similar memo from the James campaign that reported a similar internal poll found Peters at 48 percent and James at 46 percent. The campaign claimed that a Super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was spending $5.4 million that week alone to boost Peters.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.