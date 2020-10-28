President Donald Trump thanked an “anonymous tree climber” on Tuesday over Twitter for placing pro-Trump flags in trees across Lufkin, Texas.

Trump tweeted that someone was stealing Trump signs in town, so “an anonymous tree climber” placed 30 signs all over the community.

In Lufkin, Texas — someone was stealing Trump signs, so an anonymous tree climber put up 30 of them throughout the community. Love it, thank you! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Ixx7iBxiYM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

“Love it, thank you,” the president wrote.

A Facebook page has even been created for this mysterious flag dropper in the region.

The photo quickly went viral, with people such as Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) reposting the tweet and sending it to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

I took this picture in Lufkin & sent it to Mark Meadows this morning. Pure East Texas can do ingenuity! Now the world has seen it. Gotta love it. https://t.co/gfHUKZB0DA — Louie Gohmert (@LouieGohmertTX1) October 27, 2020

Gohmert also posted a video about the mysterious flag ninja in his community to his Twitter account.

It is unclear who the anonymous sign dropper is at this time, nor is it clear how the tree climber was able to make it up to the top of the tree to place the pro-Trump flag.