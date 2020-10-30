NHL Legend Bobby Orr Endorses Trump: ‘That’s the Kind of Teammate I Want’

Hall of Fame NHL player Bobby Orr has made his presidential preferences known, and he is endorsing President Trump.

Not only is the famed defenseman endorsing the president for four more years, he took out a full page ad in the New Hampshire Union Leader to do it.

“The attacks on our President have been unrelenting since the day he took office,” Orr wrote. Despite that, President Trump has delivered for all the American people, regardless of race, gender, or station in life.”

Orr emphasized, “That’s the kind of teammate I want.”

The former Bruin concluded, “Some of you may still be undecided at this point. Your vote for President Trump would help keep America moving forward in the years ahead. So please, join Peggy and me in supporting President Donald J. Trump for re-election in this important election.”

Orr is in good company as endorsements from the world of athletics have come pouring in for the nation’s 45th president.

On Thursday, Jack Nicklaus and Jay Cutler endorsed President Trump.

Get out and vote. I did! pic.twitter.com/IfQb3NeSO3 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) October 29, 2020

Jay Cutler endorses President Trump pic.twitter.com/miBYsBlgc8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 29, 2020

Those two were joined on Friday by NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

Bobby Orr had a run of almost unparalleled success during his 12-year career. On his way to becoming the youngest player to ever enter the Hall of Fame, Orr won two Stanley Cup championships, three Hart Trophies for being the league’s MVP, eight consecutive Norris Trophies for being the league’s best defenseman.

Orr amassed 915 total points in ten years in Boston, and two years in Chicago.