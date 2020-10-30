Nuns Show Up to Support President Trump at Michigan Rally

A video posted on social media shows four Roman Catholic nuns posing for photos at the venue for a Trump campaign rally taking place in Waterford Township, Michigan, on Friday.

It is not the first time sisters have shown up at a Trump rally. Fox News reported on photos from a recent Ohio rally that showed nuns wearing MAGA masks and holding the Bible.

A Twitter user called out the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), which endorsed pro-abortion, gay-marriage former Vice President Joe Biden.

Hey USCCB US Catholic Bishops:

These nuns — sisters of the Children of Mary Newark, Ohio, at Trump rally Circleville Ohio are the praying faces of the Catholic faithful in U.S. —

Not Joe Biden Nancy Pelosi James Martin S.J. ✝️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tUf9zWtI0t — John Tharp (@JohnPTharp) October 24, 2020

“Hey USCCB US Catholic Bishops: These nuns — sisters of the Children of Mary Newark, Ohio, at Trump rally Circleville Ohio are the praying faces of the Catholic faithful in U.S. — Not Joe Biden Nancy Pelosi James Martin S.J.,” the tweet read.

Loving the MAGA Nuns in Circleville, OHIO. Trump Rally! #MAGA2020 pic.twitter.com/lPDKWPMXki — Urban Infidel (@urbaninfidel) October 24, 2020

Fox News reported:

During the Republican National Convention, another nun, Sister Deirdre Byrne, called the president the “most pro-life president ever.” “Donald Trump is the most pro-life president that this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages. His belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics,” Byrne said.

“President Trump will stand up against Biden-Harris, who are the most anti-life presidential ticket ever, even supporting the horrors of late-term abortions and infanticide,” Byrne said.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter