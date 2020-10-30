Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell’s campaign recently accused a woman working for Democrat lawyer Marc Elias of engaging in voter intimidation in Pennsylvania.

“Emily Resko, an intern for Parnell’s opponent Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), posted pictures of voter rolls on Snapchat with the caption ‘im about to see how alllllll you fuckers vote,'” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

The outlet has obtained images of the Snapchat posts in question.

“After tens of thousands of voters received the wrong ballots, Parnell asked courts to mandate poll watchers at satellite voting locations in the district,” the Beacon article read.

According to Resko, the Lamb campaign chose her to work with Elias “in opposing Parnell’s request,” the report continued:

In reaction to the news, Resko wrote on Snapchat: “[S]o how about because of my internship, me and this other boy were picked tonight to LITERALLY BE ASSISTANTS UNDER THE LAWYER ON THIS POTENTIAL CASE. I’M SO FUCKING EXCITED fuck parnell and his voter supression.” That message contained screenshots of tweets from Lamb and Elias. “[I] literally get to gather data for this case this is amazing im excited ok bye sorry.”

In one image, Resko appeared to explain she had “full access to the voting history of ALL residents in the 17th congressional district.”

On Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Parnell said his campaign had “taken immediate action & referred this to the US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania & the Department of Justice”:

🚨BREAKING🚨 We’ve received serious allegations with credible evidence of voter intimidation by the @ConorLambPA campaign here in #PA17.

We have taken immediate action & referred this to the US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania & the Department of Justice. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 28, 2020

Resko is reportedly a first-year law student at Duquesne University, according to the Washington Examiner.

“She’s making people on social media think she can [see how they voted], and people are now afraid to turn out because they want their votes to be kept secret,” Parnell told the outlet.

“Especially in an age of doxing and people getting fired for supporting [President Donald] Trump, this is part of the reason why the polls aren’t accurate,” he continued.

Lamb and Parnell are currently in a tight race against one another in the state’s 17th Congressional district, according to the Beacon.

“The race is considered one of the most competitive in the country,” the article concluded.