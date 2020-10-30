A woman tore up photos of Democrat lawmakers Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Adam Schiff while standing behind President Trump at his rally Thursday in Tampa, Florida.

The woman, wearing a polka-dot sundress and standing behind the president to his left, was seen “interacting with a male attendee as they appeared to shuffle papers and get ready for the stunt,” according to the Daily Caller.

Moments later, she produced a photo of Pelosi, showing it to the cameras before tearing it down the middle. Once she threw the two pieces into the wind, the woman took out a picture of Schumer and ripped it up.

She did the same with a picture of Adam Schiff as several attendees around her clapped.

Following his State of the Union address in February, Pelosi stood up and tore apart a copy of President Trump’s speech, according to Breitbart News:

“She began tearing the papers as Trump finished saying, ‘God bless America,'” the report said, adding that “Trump opted against shaking Pelosi’s hand when the Democrat leader offered it to him as he turned toward the podium.”

During an NBC News town hall event on October 15, a woman sitting behind the president caught viewers’ attention by nodding as he answered voter’s questions.

“When President Trump denounced white supremacy, spoke against rioting and looting, and on other issues she quietly nodded in approval. She also gave a big thumbs up at one point as Trump was speaking,” the article said.

Trump supporters shared video footage of the woman wearing a white blouse and red mask and cheered her on:

“The woman was one of many voters in the audience who were either leaning toward supporting President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden. Some were also undecided,” according to Breitbart News.

The video clip received 56,000 views in less than an hour.