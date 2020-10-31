Brain Freeze: Joe Biden Says Americans Have a Right to ‘Badakathcare’ 

Former Vice President Joe Biden suffered yet another brain freeze Saturday, proclaiming he and former President Barack Obama believe Americans have a right to “badakathcare” during a rally in Flint, Michigan.

Biden made the verbal flub as he vowed to restore and build on Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, if he is elected to the White House on November 3.

“We’re also going to act to protect health care,” Biden began. “Trump and the Republicans just jammed through a Supreme Court nominee for one overwhelming reason, as Barack said, the president said, they have been trying with over 50 shots to take out Obamacare, to destroy the Affordable Care Act.”

“Donald Trump thinks health care is a privilege, Barack and I think it’s a right to have badakathcare,” he said.

The verbal flub comes just a week after another similar moment of nonsense speech, with Biden failing to read the words “true international pressure” from his teleprompter last Saturday.

“I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize truaninonashufodopressure,” the former vice president stated during remarks in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. This Friday, the Trump campaign isolated the disturbing clip, and it quickly went viral.

According to a transcript published by CNN, Biden appears to have meant to say: “I’ll do what he’s unable to do. I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize true international pressure, isolate and punish China.”

Despite Biden’s lack of public events and exposure to reporters, brain freezes and gaffes have become a fixture of the Democrat candidate’s campaign.

On Sunday, Biden appeared to confuse President Trump with former President George W. Bush. The establishment media quickly sprung to Biden’s defense, claiming he was referring to comedian George Lopez.

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. "4 more years of George, uh, George…" pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

“Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, he, uh— gonna find ourselves in a position where, if, uh, Trump gets elected, uh, we’re gonna be, uh, we’re gonna be in a different world,” Biden said during an virtual campaign event with Lopez.

Days prior, Biden referenced his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) husband, Doug Emhoff, as the “wife” of the California Democrat.