Michigan Crowd for Donald Trump Dwarfs Crowd for Barack Obama and Joe Biden

The size of President Donald Trump’s campaign crowd in Michigan on Friday easily beat a crowd attending a rally with former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday.

Obama and Biden appeared on the campaign trail together for the first time together at a campaign rally at a Flint, Michigan, High School on Saturday afternoon.

The Biden campaign continues to host “drive-in” rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, where supporters park their cars in the parking lot where their candidate is speaking.

Photos from the Obama/Biden event showed a parking lot with socially distanced vehicles in it, but nowhere near the crowds that President Donald Trump drew in the same state the day before in Waterford Township, a suburb of Metro Detroit.

Reporters at the rally posted photos of the parking lot.

Barack Obama introduces Joe Biden at a drive in rally in Flint, Michigan. After weeks of attending Trump rallies I can confirm this is a huge contrast. @9NewsAUS @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/IBDodghTS3 — Amelia Adams (@AmeliaAdams9) October 31, 2020

Ahead of Biden & Obama, @GovWhitmer tells the Flint crowd: “I’ve earned a couple of nickname in 2020, but ‘Big Gretch’ is my favorite.” pic.twitter.com/mKz3KFKHGL — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 31, 2020

The view from the cheap seats at biden/Obama rally in Flint. Can't quite make out people on the stage pic.twitter.com/yDpvbQHaRy — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) October 31, 2020

.@BarackObama in Flint — Trump cares about feeding his ego, Joe cares about keeping you and your family safe pic.twitter.com/wySufhFzKm — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) October 31, 2020

Cars of people also parked outside the high school to catch a glimpse of Obama and Biden.

Trump rallied with thousands of supporters outside at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township on Friday afternoon.

The president frequently taunts Biden and Obama for failing to draw the same size crowds as he does.

“His crowds are extraordinarily small,” Trump said Saturday in a rally in Pennsylvania. “Just so, you understand they’re, not big. Like 22 people, 18 people.”

Obama also taunted Trump for repeatedly comparing their crowd sizes, after taking the stage in Flint for Biden.

“Does he have nothing better to worry about? Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid?” Obama asked during his rally with Biden. “What’s with the crowd size?”

Biden also taunted Trump.

“Mr. President, you’re still driving him crazy because he knows he’s not a patch on your jeans,” Biden said to Obama after taking the stage.