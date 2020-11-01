Boston Globe Columnist Compares Trump Caravans to ISIS Terrorists

Renee Graham, a columnist for the Boston Globe, compared the caravans springing up around the country in support of President Donald Trump with Islamic State terrorist invasions.

“See the difference? Me neither.” Graham tweeted on Saturday under two photos, one of a pro-Trump caravan and the other of footage of armed ISIS terrorists.

See the difference? Me neither. pic.twitter.com/vRkGJOoyZ9 — Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈 (@reneeygraham) October 31, 2020

An online bio says Graham “writes on a variety of subjects including race and racism, domestic violence, LGBTQ issues, police misconduct, gun control, and politics.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter