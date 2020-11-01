Watch: Trump Compares Biden ‘Truaninonashufodopressure’ Moment to Jim Carrey in ‘Liar Liar’

President Donald Trump on Sunday played a video for supporters in Michigan mocking former Vice President Joe Biden’s “Truaninonashufodopressure” moment to a performance of actor Jim Carrey in the movie Liar, Liar.

Biden’s recent brain freeze went viral online last week as Trump supporters mocked the latest goofy video of the former vice president losing his train of thought.

At his campaign rally, @realDonaldTrump plays a video comparing @JoeBiden “Truaninonashufodopressure” moment to @JimCarrey in Liar Liar pic.twitter.com/oLMEOexwoY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 1, 2020

Other moments in the video featured Biden likely referring to running against four more years of “George” W. Bush, and getting Americans “Badakathcare.”

Playing NOW at the Trump rally in Washington #Michigan! pic.twitter.com/VFtCz3Wg0h — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 1, 2020

“He’s shot. Let’s face it. I mean, let’s face it,” Trump said, referring to the video. “Those are the easy ones as we didn’t want to go any worse, they’re much worse than that. They’re actually, you know, they’re so bad that they’re not even funny.”