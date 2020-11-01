Arab Officials Call for U.S. Muslims to Vote for Trump; Biden Win Could Jeopardize Future Peace Deals

Officials in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain expressed their hope for a Trump victory in the upcoming election, calling on moderate American Muslims to cast their votes for him, and warning that a Biden win could stop further peace deals in the region, an Israeli daily reported.
“We have one eye on the US election. We hope for a Trump victory, but we are also preparing for the eventuality of a new president entering the Oval Office,” a senior Emirati diplomat told the Hebrew-language Israel Hayom.
“There are preparations in case the administration changes and the [new] administration’s policy in the Middle East changes completely,” he said.
He stressed, however, that “there is no concern regarding the [normalization] agreements signed so far with Israel.”
“In fact, Biden’s victory may pave the way for a stronger alliance with Israel, with the understanding that we are interdependent and do not require constant support from the Americans.”
The diplomat in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, added that negotiations between the U.S. and additional Gulf states for further normalization deals were ongoing but would only be signed after Tuesday’s election.
“These speculations have nothing to them. Whoever is touting them understands nothing in regional politics,” he said.
He added that while Saudi Arabia supports the Abraham Accords and has backed other Gulf countries to sign normalization deals, it has “its own set of very specific considerations, and the Palestinian issue is a key factor.”
“Saudi Arabia will not renounce the [2002] Arab Peace Initiative it spearheaded so quickly. The agreement with Saudi Arabia will come, but in its own time,” he said.
The Jerusalem Post last month cited Mossad director Yossi Cohen as saying in closed conversations that a normalization agreement between Jerusalem and Riyadh was imminent and likely to be cemented immediately following the elections if there was a Trump victory.
He added that while a deal may still be possible if Biden wins, it may take a lot longer.
Coincidentally, Trump was campaigning in Michigan on Sunday, which has a large Muslim population in the Detroit area.
