Hundreds Turn Out for ‘Trump Train’ Parade in West Virginia

Hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters turned out for a “Trump Train” parade in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, Saturday to rally for the GOP.

More than 650 vehicles participated in the “Trump Train” parade, making it the largest pro-Trump demonstration in southern West Virginia, WVVA reported.

Ben Anderson, the president of the Greenbrier County Republican Committee, said he felt the attendance on Saturday represents changes in voting in the county and the state.

In August, Greenbrier County flipped from blue to red, becoming a majority Republican county instead of a majority Democrat county.

“This is really emblematic of the enthusiasm we have right now for the Republican party because of the support we have in the state for the president right now,” said Anderson. “All over the entire state people have switched their party from Democrat to Republican all year long and this is a culmination of those efforts.”

Other “Trump Train” car parades in support of the president and the GOP have been popping up all over the country.

In Raleigh, North Carolina, hundreds participated in a pro-Trump caravan Saturday, where they waved “Trump 2020” flags and thin blue line flags to support police.

Another “Trump Train” parade is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Dalton, Georgia, and on Monday a “Trump Train” and Back the Blue parade is scheduled to take place in Chatsworth, Georgia, around 5 p.m., the Daily Citizen-News reported.