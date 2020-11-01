PHOTOS: Massive Crowd in Patriotic Colors for Trump in Iowa

Thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Dubuque, Iowa, in crisp, windy, cold conditions for the president to address the second of five rallies planned for battleground states on Sunday afternoon.

Dubuque sits across the Mississippi River from both Wisconsin and Illinois, meaning that it drew fans from two battleground states — Iowa and Wisconsin — at one rally.

Photos:

At the time Trump took the stage, at roughly 1:45 p.m. CST, the temperature in Dubuque was 38º F, with gusts of wind up to 40 mph, creating a wind chill of 21º F.

The president joked about the wind, noting that it was a “good thing you have a president” who did not need a Teleprompter, since the stands were shaking so violently in the wind that his prepared remarks were almost unreadable.

