PHOTOS: Trump Supporters Gather for ‘Midnight Special II’ Rally in Florida

Tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered Sunday at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport near Miami, Florida, for the fifth and final rally of “Seven-state Sunday.”
As in 2016, Trump spent the final Sunday of the presidential campaign barnstorming the battleground states. He began the day at the White House, in the District of Columbia; then traveled to Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland; then spoke at airport rallies in Washington Township, Michigan; Dubuque, Iowa; Hickory, North Carolina; Rome, Georgia; and finally at Opa-Locka, Florida.
The rally was scheduled for 11:00 p.m. EST, but seemed destined to last well past midnight — a reprise of the “Midnight Special” in Leesburg, Virginia, on the original “Seven-state Sunday” in 2016, when Trump began a rally scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at 12:30 a.m. — and thousands of supporters waited for him, both inside and outside the venue.
Earlier in the day, Trump supporters participated in a large caravan in Miami:
A man wearing a flag-themed body stocking waves from a car as hundreds of vehicles gather at Tropical Park ahead of a car caravan in support of President Donald Trump, in Miami, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Susy Tylor, who calls herself one of the “Divas for Trump” greets other people arriving, as hundreds of vehicles gather ahead of the start of a car caravan in support of President Donald Trump, at Tropical Park in Miami, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
People gather around a Lamborghini decorated in support of President Donald Trump, ahead of the start of a car caravan in support of Trump, at Tropical Park in Miami, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a rally ahead of the start of a car caravan by hundreds of cars, at Tropical Park in Miami, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Supporters then began arriving at the airport:
OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: People wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading up to the November 3rd Election Day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: People wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading up to the November 3rd Election Day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: People wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading up to the November 3rd Election Day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: Iradiel Caracallo Viera waits for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading up to the November 3rd Election Day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 01: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tosses hats to the crowd before the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for his campaign event at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on November 1, 2020 in Opa Locka, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading up to the November 3rd Election Day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Opa-Locka, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Opa-Locka, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Opa-Locka, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a campaign rally at Opa-Locka Executive Airport, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Opa-Locka, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
