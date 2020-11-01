WATCH: New Jersey Trump Supporters Bring Parkway to Standstill

A mass of cars brought New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway to a halt on Sunday morning to show support for President Donald Trump.

Several people appeared to be standing in the roadway while some were on top of their cars waving American flags, Trump 2020 flags, and Thin Blue Line Flags:

NJ: Trump vehicle convoy shuts down the Garden State Parkway. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/djgi96aZFk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2020

“Yeah! We shut it down, baby. We shut it down!” the person filming is heard saying as cars honk.

More footage showed the traffic at a complete standstill:

Garden State Parkway in Democratic New Jersey at a standstill in support of President Trump. @TeamTrump @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @POTUS pic.twitter.com/3tAL8oC3Tv — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) November 1, 2020

In yet another video, one driver appeared to be perched on top of a truck filming the line of cars as music blared in the background:

The traffic reportedly slowed down due to the parade that stretched approximately two miles long, according to News 12 reporter Jim Murdoch:

Got some texts about traffic jams earlier – here's what happened: Traffic slowed for miles on the @GSParkway northbound due to a "Trump parade" of vehicles estimated to be about 2 miles long. Photo credit: Tom Szabo @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/n9oekmvjSI — Jim Murdoch News12NJ (@ReporterJim) November 1, 2020

Over 1,000 joined a parade and rally for Trump in New Jersey on October 24, according to Breitbart News.

“This is the people of New Jersey, and this is what they want,” said Mike Hydro of Readington. “All the things you read or see, it’s nonsense.” Trump works to put America first, Bedminster resident Joel Melitski added.