Watch: New Yorkers Rally for Trump in Huge Caravans Across Deep Blue State

Janine Bevilacqua
John Binder

Huge caravans of President Donald Trump supporters in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County rallied on Sunday just ahead of the November 3 election.

Trump supporters held a handful of rallies for the president across New York state, including a caravan of cars stretching from the boroughs of Queens to the Bronx, a parade in Long Island, and hundreds of cars showing support for Trump in White Plains.

An onlooker who passed by the spectacle in the Bronx and Queens told Breitbart News that the pro-Trump caravan spanned for miles, across a bridge, and had shut portions of the boroughs down.

The Bronx and Queens:

(Courtesy of Anthony Landi)

(Courtesy of Anthony Landi)

(Courtesy of Anthony Landi)

(Courtesy of Anthony Landi)

(Courtesy of Anthony Landi)

(Courtesy of Anthony Landi)

(Courtesy of Anthony Landi)

(Courtesy of Anthony Landi)

Westchester County:

Janine Bevilacqua

(Courtesy of Janine Bevilacqua)

Long Island: 

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.