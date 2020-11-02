The Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) and its partner, Women Speak Out PAC (WSO PAC), have completed their $52 million campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump and a pro-life Senate in what the groups state is a “life and death election.”

Hundreds of thousands of Susan B. Anthony List members & canvassers went all in to re-elect President Trump and hold our #ProLife Senate majority. We won't stop until the last ballot has been cast. This is a life & death election.#ProLifeVoicesForTrump pic.twitter.com/JO48cK2iFY — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) October 31, 2020

The groups said their campaign effort — the largest in their history — has reached eight million voters throughout ten battleground states.

Mallory Quigley, national spokeswoman for the independent expenditure campaign, said:

The 2020 election cycle marks SBA List’s biggest campaign effort yet at a time when the stakes for unborn children have never been higher. We deployed over 1,000 canvassers and used every communications tool available to expose Democrats’ extremism on abortion in order to re-elect President Trump and our pro-life Senate majority.

President Donald Trump has achieved more pro-life accomplishments than any modern United States president. https://t.co/TuFG4PJDst — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 24, 2020

In September, Trump pledged to pro-life Americans that, if re-elected, he will defund Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

BREAKING: In a letter to the Pro-life Community, President @realDonaldTrump vows to FULLY defund Planned Parenthood of tax-payer dollars when he is re-elected in November. THANK YOU, Mr. President, for your unwavering defense of life!#ProlifeVoicesforTrump #CatholicsforTrump pic.twitter.com/45nXndMD9L — Cath O’Neill (@cathponeill) September 3, 2020

During their campaign effort, SBA List and WSO PAC have focused on voters in ten key battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

SBA List’s 2020 endorsed candidates for the U.S. Senate are:

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX); Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK); Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ); Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO); Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE); Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA); Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC); Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS); Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA); Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA); Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY); Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT); Sen. David Purdue (R-GA); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC); John James, Republican from Michigan; Cynthia Lummis, Republican from Wyoming; Jason Lewis, Republican from Minnesota; Tommy Tuberville, Republican from Alabama; Corky Messner, Republican from New Hampshire; Roger Marshall, Republican from Kansas; and Bill Hagerty, Republican from Tennessee.

The pro-life groups have endorsed 92 candidates for the U.S. House and numerous candidates for state elections, a full list of whom can be found here.

In his pledge to defund Planned Parenthood in his second term, the president said:

Together we will work to:

Continue our transformation of the federal judiciary

Overcome Democratic filibusters in Congress to finally pass and sign into law the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Fully defund the big abortion industry such as Planned parenthood of our tax dollars.

SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser, who co-chairs Pro-Life Voices for Trump with Christina Bennett, called Trump’s 2016 pro-life commitments “groundbreaking” and said they served to mobilize “pro-life voters to propel him to victory.”

“During his first term, President Trump has become the most pro-life president our nation has ever seen,” she said.