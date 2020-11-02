Photos: Huge Crowds for Donald Trump’s Rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait in line prior to a campaign rally at the Wilkes Barre/Scranton International Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Wilkes Barre, Pa. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
AP Photo/Michael Perez
Joshua Caplan

Yet another huge crowd assembled for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Monday in Scranton, Pennsylvania — the childhood hometown of his opponent, Former Vice President Joe Biden.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 p.m. EST. Reporters on the ground, along with Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage, took to social media to share photos and videos of thousands of rally attendees waiting in line to enter the venue and attendees inside the venue await for the president to arrive.

One video showed Trump supporters singing “God Bless America” as they waited in frigid temperatures and snowy condition to enter the rally venue.

Scranton will be the second stop for President Trump’s campaign in a five-rally sweep scheduled on Election Eve.

Later, President Trump will hold rallies in Traverse City, Michigan, and Kenosha, Wisconsin. He will complete the day with a late-night event in Grand Rapids, Michigan — the location of his final 2016 rally.

