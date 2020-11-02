Photos: Joe Biden Plays to Tens in Cleveland Hangar

Former Vice President Joe Biden played to a handful of supporters and several cars in an airplane hangar in Cleveland on Monday.

A shot from the campaign’s YouTube livestream showed cars parking in the hangar during a last-minute stop:

Biden gave shout outs to Democrat Ohio Reps. Marcia Fudge, Marcie Captor, Joyce Beatty, and Tim Ryan:

Moments later, the Biden campaign showed a wide shot of the stage and exposed that not many were in attendance:

At one point, Biden invited the attendees to honk in favor of his policies. The handful did.

As Biden concluded, he exited the stage, but first stopped to wave at the assembled group:

Edward-Isaac Dovere, staff writer for The Atlantic, posted a photo which showed several more cars outside the hangar:

Biden has landed in Cleveland, where he’ll be addressing a drive in rally at a hangar at the airport: pic.twitter.com/fOZtqLj5PN — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 2, 2020

Another Dovere photo showed the view from the back of the hangar and how attendees were forced to sit behind Biden’s giant teleprompter:

What the rally looks like from the back of the hangar in Cleveland (there are more cars parked on the tarmac outside) pic.twitter.com/u4zw9h7VqT — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 2, 2020

“Last night Donald Trump said he’s going to fire Anthony Fauci. Isn’t that wonderful? I got a better idea. Elect me and I’m going to hire Dr. Fauci and I’m going to fire Donald Trump,” Biden told the tens of supporters.



“It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home,” he said in another moment.



Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.