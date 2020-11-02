PHOTOS: Trump Supporters Await Rally in Traverse City, Michigan

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in Traverse City, Michigan, on Monday afternoon to await the president’s arrival for a rally on the last day of the 2020 campaign before Election Day.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – NOVEMBER 02: People wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at a campaign rally on November 2, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making multiple stops in swing states ahead of the general election on November 3rd. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – NOVEMBER 02: People wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at a campaign rally on November 2, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. President Trump and former Vice President Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making multiple stops in swing states ahead of the general election on November 3rd. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – NOVEMBER 02: People wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at a campaign rally on November 2, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. President Trump and former Vice President Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making multiple stops in swing states ahead of the general election on November 3rd. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – NOVEMBER 02: People wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at a campaign rally on November 2, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making multiple stops in swing states ahead of the general election on November 3rd. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
The rally is the third scheduled for Trump, after rallies in Lafayette, North Carolina, and Avoca, Pennsylvania; and before rallies in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.