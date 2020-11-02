Progressives Gear Up for Democrat ‘Bloodbath’ if Joe Biden Loses Election

Progressives are getting ready for a fight with Democrats if Joe Biden (D) fails to win the White House, the New York Post reported Saturday.

“If Biden loses it’s going to be a f–king bloodbath. There’s no other way to put it. Heads will roll. It’s going to be ugly,” a senior official at a Democratic Political Action Committee told the outlet.

Thirty-three-year-old Jabari Brisport, a New York State Senate candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), said the “Democratic establishment is not working for everyday people.”

“It’s going to be the mirror image of what happened to the Republican party in the Obama years. You had the tea party, just like progressive insurgents, and then when Obama won a second term the Republican party went haywire on the inside and ate its own,” Brisport continued.

He also claimed that unlike the tea party movement, a progressive revolution would turn out to be a “force for good.”

If Biden loses on Tuesday, people will hit the streets and refuse to leave, according to Hawk Newsome, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York.

“I’m not talking about looting and riots. I’m talking about everyday folks just going out into the streets in protests, like full on people in the streets for months,” he told the Post.

During an interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum in June, Newsome warned that if America did not give the group what it wanted, “we will burn down this system and replace it,” according to Breitbart News.

However, a senior congressional Democrat insider told the Post that progressives would get behind whoever the party chose as its candidate in 2024.

“The notion that they will go harder is a false premise. They’re already going as hard as they can and we keep getting Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden,” the insider commented. “I don’t doubt there will be an explosion [if Biden loses] but the problem is the shrapnel never hits anyone.”