A Republican county councilman said on Sunday that many Democrats in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, are voting for President Donald Trump because they do not agree with their party’s direction.

“I have had at least a dozen Democratic elected officials tell me that they are voting for Trump. They say they don’t like where their party has gone, so far to the left, but as Democratic elected officials they can’t come out and say it,” Sam DeMarco, Alleghany County councilman at large and chairman of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, told the Washington Examiner.

He added that shy Trump voters “most definitely exist” in his area, and explained that many do not want to deal with neighbors asking how they could vote for the president.

“Look at the unions. When they endorse, they apply a lot of pressure on their guys to fall in line and support the candidate. That’s not happening now,” DeMarco said.

He also pointed to a recent oil and gas industry conference that included several local union leaders.

“They said they’ve given up on trying to get their guys to vote Biden,” DeMarco explained. “I can’t guess at the number, but if it’s in law enforcement, the building and trade unions, and oil and gas, these folks are voting Trump.”

During his rally last week in Lititz, the president said if former Vice President Joe Biden won the election, he would “ban fracking and deliver an economic death sentence for Pennsylvania, and many other places in our country.”

“That means no fracking, no natural gas, no jobs, no energy for Pennsylvania families,” he commented. “He will eradicate your energy and send Pennsylvania into a crippling depression.”

On Sunday, Biden’s campaign announced he and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would make a last-minute push through the state on the eve of the election, according to Breitbart News.

“The full-scale mobilization comes one day after President Donald Trump hosted a rally in western Pennsylvania. Trump, who polls show is narrowly behind in the commonwealth, drew a massive crowd, with some estimating more than 57,000 individuals were in attendance,” the report said.