Trump Campaign Manager Details Data: ‘Democrats Should Be Nervous’

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, detailed Monday positive data showing that he would outperform former Vice President Joe Biden on Election day.

“President Trump has the momentum in this race and the math available to him to win on Election Day,” Stepien wrote on Twitter, dismissing the “bluster” from pollsters and pundits about what to expect in the election.

So there has been a lot of bluster, from pollsters and pundits, about what we should expect tomorrow. President Trump has the momentum in this race and the math available to him to win on Election Day. 🚨 👇 THREAD 👇 🚨 — BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020

“You’ve been seeing reports of Democrats being nervous, and well, they should be,” he continued.

Stepien detailed data showing Trump improving on his 2016 position in ballots cast in important swing states.

“President Trump is ahead of where he was in 2016, by a very key measure. It’s the measure that actually matters. Votes cast, and votes left to be cast,” he said.

Stepien said that Biden was foolish to campaign in Ohio on his last day of the campaign, noting that the makeup of the electorate favored Democrats by just 0.6 points.

“President Trump has a projected Election Day votes cast margin of over 400k net votes,” he wrote.

Stepien then focused on North Carolina, noting that their early and mail-in voting margin was only 5.8 points.

“President Trump has a projected Election Day votes cast margin of over 400k net votes,” he said.

On Pennsylvania, Stepien said that Trump’s supporters would vote on Election Day, despite Democrats banking many of their “high propensity” voters early.

“President Trump’s E Day margin needs to be significant and we project an Election Day votes cast margin of over a million for President Trump,” he wrote.

In Arizona, Stepien noted that the election day electoral margin makeup was only ahead by 1.2 points.

“President Trump has a projected Election Day votes cast margin of over 150,000 net votes,” he wrote.

In Florida, Stepien said that Democrats only had a one-point margin on absentee early voting.

“President Trump has a projected Election Day votes cast margin of over 500,000 net votes,” he wrote.

Like 2016, Pres. Trump will end the day in Michigan. Congrats: Democrats have banked their high propensity voters. We have nearly 2 million voters left. Pres. Trump’s E Day margin needs to be 350k – we project an Election Day votes cast margin of 400k+ for Pres. Trump. — BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020

